75 years of wedded bliss for James and Ethel Burrow

Love is everlasting for James Burrow and his wife Ethel.

The pair are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

They met at a farmers ball in Grimsargh in 1940 and they married two years later at Broughton Church.

Sharing an agricultural love, they bought Tunsteads Farm, in Whittingham Lane, Barton, where they lived and raised their two children.

Their son, Robert, and grandson, James, now run the farm.

James, 97, now lives in Broughton and he visits Ethel, 95, three times a week at Northlands Village Rest Home, in Great Eccleston.

Ethel moved there in July 2015.

James, who has five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, said: “I believe there are three things to maintaining a long marriage: a happy home, a contented mind and plenty to eat.

“I don’t know where all the years have gone, as it has gone so quickly.

“I look back and remember a lot of things, It all seems like yesterday to me.”

James and Ethel enjoyed an intimate celebration on the date of their anniversary, with immediate family and lose friends, with a small party with staff and residents at Northlands the following day.



James and Ethel Burrow on their wedding day

James and Ethel Burrow with staff at Northlands