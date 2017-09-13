A Chipping primary school’s first one day music festival

Brabin’s Endowed Primary School at Chipping is to stage its first one day music festival with pop, folk, rock and tribute acts this Saturday, September 16.

‘Brabin’s Rocks’ is being staged by the ‘Friends of Brabin’s’ to raise funds for a new mini bus and will be held on the field behind the school, with gates opening at noon and live music from 12.30pm to 9pm.

The festival is for all the family and there will also be refreshments including pulled pork and a bbq, bouncy castles, glitter tattoos, sand art and garden games.

Longridge singer Cat Perrin will open the day, which also sees Connor Banks from Preston; Turnstone from Lancaster; Clean Break from Preston; Mad Winter from Manchester and Abba Nites from Longridge, performing.

Tickets, available from Brabin’s Shop, Chipping; Anjis Emporium, Longridge or on the gates on the day, are £5 for adults, £3 for 14 years and under and children two and under are free.