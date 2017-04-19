A dad’s trio of challenges to support his son

A dad will be taking on three major physical challenges to support his son who has a rare kidney disease.

Steven Dunn, of Claughton on Brock, will be doing a 20 mile walk around Ullswater in the Lake District; the Glencoe 26-mile trekathon and a 10km Born survivor assault course to raise funds for Kidney Research UK.

His eldest son, Jonothan, 15, has IgA nephropathy, which causes scarring and inflammation that can eventually lead to kidney failure and ultimately the need for a transplant.

Steven, 49, said: “Jonothan was diagnosed in 2013. Day to day it does not affect him much. He has to take medication to control his protein levels in his urine and he has to see a consultant for blood samples four or five times a year.

“It is a condition that can worsen with age some people requiring dialysis and ultimately transplant. He seems to be responding well to treatment. Currently it is not known what causes IgA Nephropathy and there is no cure.

“My first challenge is the Ullswater walk on April 29 which includes one of the Wainwright mountains. I will be doing the is the great Glencoe trekathon which is 26 miles from Glencoe to Fort William on my 50th birthday - July 1. It has a total elevation higher than that of Ben Nevis. The final event is a 10km Born survivor assault course.

“These will certainly be big challenges for me but it will be worth it to raise money for such a good cause.

“I am pretty confident I will be able to manage them as I have been doing a lot of training. I am a member of Lancaster House Hotel and have been doing boot camps there. Members decided to do the Born Survivor and so I signed up. My cousin - and Jonothan’s godfather, Andrew Dunn, will do the Glencoe with me.”

Steven has also organised a charity night at Claughton Memorial Village Hall, Stubbins Lane, on Saturday May 6, from 8pm. The event includes a prosecco bar, real ales and entertainment from Flatlanders. Tickets at £10, can be bought by calling Steven on 07885854527.

To support Steven, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamdunngood.