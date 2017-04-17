Andy hoping to break Guinness World Record by driving lawn tractor from John O’Groats to Land’s End

A prison officer is hoping to smash a world record by driving a lawn tractor on the epic journey from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Andy Maxfield is taking on the mammoth 874 mile ride aiming to break a six-year-old Guinness World Record as well as raising money for Alzheimer’s Society.

Lands End.

Despite the John Deere motor only managing a top speed of 10mph, the HMP Kirkham worker is planning to drive non-stop to beat the current four days and 23 hour record.

Partnered by his daughter, 23-year-old hairdresser Kathryn, and supported by his wife Karen, Andy says his family’s history with Alzheimer’s has driven him to take up the challenge.

“I started to think of fundraising ideas when my dad was going downhill at the end of last year,” said the Inskip, near Preston, resident.

“My friends and neighbours always take the mickey out of me for being into lawn mowers - I’ve got eight -and I just thought it would be appropriate to choose a lawn tractor and try and break the record.”

The 48-year-old will begin the ‘Driving the Distance for Dementia’ challenge at 10am on July 25, swapping places with Kathryn to catch up on sleep.

The tractor will be GPS tracked and videoed to qualify the record, with a John Deere support team following the pair all the way.

“I’m looking forward to it but I think Kathryn is getting a bit worried,” Andy said. “Hopefully we can raise a good amount of money and break a record at the same time.”

