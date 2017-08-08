Application open to make Calder Vale footpath a public right of way

A row has erupted over the use of a ‘historic’ footpath.

Residents are frustrated that the route from The Holme onto The Lodge which leads to Primrose Cottages, in Calder Vale, was blocked off by the land owner Justin Hall, last October.

He argues he fenced off the path - which is not a public right of way despite being used for many years - because there was too much dog fouling and is liaising with Lancashire County Council (LCC) to determine whether it could become a public right of way.

He said: “After seeking advice from the council we were advised to display signs to let people know it was private land in the hope that they would tidy up after themselves and use the track with respect. We are currently in discussions with LCC to dedicate the path as a public right of way.”

Lead campaigner Kate Greenway, owner of Market Place News, is collating evidence to create a Definitive Map Modification Order (DMMO) which is the final legal process to make it a public right of way.

She said: “We have always accepted the route in dispute is not a public right of way but it is of historic use. It has been used for 150 years when Low Mill was built. It was used for people to get to work, and visit each others families. When the mill closed in the 1960s the path was still used continuously by children, dog walkers and visitors to Calder Vale. It was useful for disability access because it was flat.”

David Goode, LCC public rights of way manager, said: “We have received an application to record a public right of way through The Holme at Calder Vale and have written to all landowners and occupiers affected to submit evidence in support of, or contrary to, the application. Mr Hall is one of the landowners affected and has approached the county council with regard to dedicating part of the route across land in his joint ownership as a public footpath. But it will still be necessary to process the original application as the claimed route affects further parcels of land owned by other parties.”