Applications open for the next Garstang Children's Festival Queen

The Garstang and District Children’s Festival committee are on the search for the next candidate to become the 2018 festival queen.

Applications are now open for the coveted role at the head of the annual community event - next year scheduled for Monday May 28.

Organisers are inviting girls aged between 11 and 16 years from the town or any of the surrounding parishes to put themselves forward for selection.

Applications can be sent to Janet Worthington at janetworthington@aol.com the deadline for nominations is Monday December 11.

For further details call Janet on 01995 604628