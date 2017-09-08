Are you ready to join a cycle ride to Blackpool Tower for Brian House

Children and staff at Brian House waved off a team who are cycling from Scarborough to Blackpool Tower to raise funds for its hospice services.

The group set off from the east coast on Thursday and will stop off at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet, in Bilsborrow, for a fun day on Sunday, September 10.

From there, they will be joined by paralympian Isaac Towers and Charlie Cairoli, the son of Blackpool’s famous clown of the same name and Joe-Warren Plant, of Poulton, who plays Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale for the last leg of the journey.

Anyone with a bike can join the team from Guy’s Thatched Hamlet to Blackpool Tower on September 10. Registration is from 10am until noon.

Entry is £15 for a family or £5 per person.

To support David and the team, which also consists of Chris Montgomery; Simon Nugent; Warren Plant; Harry Robinson and John Slinger, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamgb-guys-coast2coast

