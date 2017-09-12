Arts festival set to return in a Brief manner

Following the success of last year’s Lancashire Encounter, the Guild Hall is set to bring Lancastrians another mix of events and activities through its Brief Encounter evening.

Acting as a “send off to summer”, the Luminous Landscapes will be leading the way on Saturday September 23; a mini parade led by a 15-foot illuminated giant.

Crowds at last year's Lancashire Encounter

The giant, along with various other light-inspired performers, will set off from Winckley Square at 8pm, along Cross Street, up Cannon Street, along Fishergate to Cheapside, and into the Flag Market for around 8:45pm.

As well as the procession there are workshops in the Harris Museum, including dance workshops, history lessons, and arts and crafts. Some events are ticketed and must be booked in advance.

Those on the Flag Market will be able to watch a light projection show on the exterior of the Town Hall, building featuring Lancashire landscapes and accompanied by a community choir.

Cabinet member for culture and leisure at Preston City Council, Peter Kelly, said: “The Brief Encounter event is almost upon us and I, for one, am very excited to get involved. As a legacy from the momentous Guild 2012 celebrations, Lancashire Encounter is a highlight of the events calendar here in Preston.”

Events and Cultural Services Manager for Preston City Council, Tim Joel, said: “We’ve worked hard with sponsors, partners and new organisations to ensure Brief Encounter is extra special for 2017. It’s family friendly, it’s free and promises to be lots of fun.

“Watch the mini procession, enjoy the Harris workshops and revel in the creativity that shows Preston and Lancashire what we have to offer.”

Brief Encounter is a scaled down event to plug the gap of a “fallow year” between the biennial Lancashire Encounter which attracted around 15,000 visitors to the city centre last summer.

The event is free and partly aimed at students starting at the University of Central Lancashire. The evening runs from 6pm to 10pm.