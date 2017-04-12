Beautiful quilts and patchwork on display in Bilsborrow

Beautiful pieces of patchwork and quilting will be exhibited by members of Garstang Patchwork Quilters at Bilsborrow Village Hall from Friday, April 21 through to Sunday, April 23.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 4pm each day and admission is £3 with accompanied children under 16 free.

Held every two years to raise money for charity, the 2015 exhibition raised £3,000 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and The Space Centre, Preston. Proceeds from this year’s exhibition will be donated to CRY, Cardiac Risk in the Young.

The group meets on the third Wednesday of the month at St Michael’s Village Hall, from 7.30pm and hosts some of best known speakers of the quilting world, usually supplemented by one-day workshops for members to learn new techniques. There are also sewing and taster evenings, a library and an annual competition. New members welcome, call 01253 854380.