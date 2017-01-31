Big day for Ribchester club as new farmers’ market starts

A new monthly farmers’ market gets underway in a Ribble Valley village this Saturday (February 4) at a venue aiming to be “at the heart of the community”.

Ribchester Sports and Social Club on Preston Road is also making sure it is a day to be remembered at the club by combining the market start with the grand opening of its new-look Sports Bar, dedicated to the history of Ribchester Rovers Football Club.

The market, to be held inside and out, promises a range of stalls selling anything from food and chocolates through to wooden toys, bedding, clothes, books and beauty products from 10am to 2pm.

It is being organised by resident Andrew Willan, who says he was asked to start it by club manager of the last 12 months Louise Degnen, who is trying to rejuvenate life back into the club.

There will be around 10 stalls and Andrew plans to build on this as the market gets going, planned for the first Saturday of the month. He said: “The more stalls the better and the more people the better. We are hoping for lots of support, not just from the village, but from further afield.”

Louise, who will be serving breakfasts from 9.30am and home made cakes and sandwiches on Saturday, says everyone has been hard at work trying the transform the club, saying: “We are trying to be at the heart of the community and we want to here for everybody.”

Due to improved business and the help of members and local tradespeople, she says they have been able to totally refurbish the back room, now the Sports Bar. There is bespoke wallpaper with photos charting the football club’s history, new, handmade shabby-chic furniture, yet still housing the darts and snooker facilities.

The bar will be officially opened by former professional footballer Colin Greenall. All are welcome from 7.30pm. There will be a buffet, live music from Contraband and a disco.