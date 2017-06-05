Bilsborrow villagers hoping for fine festival weather

Villagers in Bilsborrow are on weather check ahead of the annual Bilsborrow and District Children’s Festival this weekend

The festival committee members are promising another action packed, fun-filled day for all to enjoy.

The day will begin with the procession, which sets off from the Bilsborrow Village Hall at 1pm, led by Poulton le Fylde Brass Band.

All the children in the village take part and after a short service in St. Hilda’s Church there will be have a full afternoon of children’s sports and entertainment on the church field.

The day is rounded off with a family BBQ and disco. Organiser Anna Sutcliffe added: “All involved are hoping for good weather!”

This year’s Queen elect is Bilsborrow John Cross Primary School pupil, 10-year-old Eloise Swift.

She said: “I am looking forward to being Bilsborrow new Queen.”