Booths may face financial review after troubled year

Lancashire retail giant Booths has been forced to call in accountants for a review, it has been reported.

Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC have drafted in Grant Thornton to conduct an independent bank review of the business, which operates 28 stores across the north of England.

As previously reported, Booths has suffered a difficult 18 months.

The company has blamed many of its problems on Storm Desmond, which severely damaged stores in Cumbria.

The company was founded in Blackpool in 1847.