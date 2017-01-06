BREAKING: Body of a young boy found behind house

The body of a 14-year-old boy has been found near the Forest of Bowland.

Lancashire Police and emergency services were called to an address on Victoria Terrace, Calder Vale, to reports of concern for safety at around 6.15pm on January 4.

Shortly after, the body of boy was found on land behind the property.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “At approximately 6.15pm on January 4 we were called to an address on Victoria Terrace, Calder Vale, to reports of concern for safety.

“Emergency services attended and sadly the body of a 14-year-old boy was found on land behind the property a short while later.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the Coroner.”