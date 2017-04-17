Housebuilder set its eyesew Lancashire division on expansion

Award winning residential developer Anwyl Homes is expanding into Lancashire.

The family owned housebuilder with its headquarters in North Wales aims to grow the new Lancashire division so that it is completing more than 300 new homes annually and has an estimated turnover in excess of £75m within three to five years.

The new venture will be 3headed up by experienced managing director John Grime. Formerly managing director at Redrow Homes North West, John is tasked with establishing Anwyl Homes Lancashire and developing the business in the new geographical area that covers Lancashire, Merseyside, Warrington and Greater Manchester.

With ambitious targets to achieve, John has made an immediate start. A number of land opportunities are already under consideration and it is anticipated that the first new housing developments will open within the next 12 months.

Housing managing director Mathew Anwylcommented: “ With the launch of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, we aim to further grow the Anwyl brand and take our award winning high quality new build homes to a much wider audience that we have been able to previously.

“There is increased demand for new housing from many different areas across the North West and Cheshire and we can help address this shortage with our quality new build homes. Working closely with local planning departments and following strict planning guidelines, we are a conscientious housebuilder that is recognised for its thoughtful approach and we focus on creating sustainable new residential developments that are sympathetic to their local surroundings.”

Managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, John Grime, added: “I’m delighted to have joined Anwyl Homes at this exciting time and am very much looking forward to developing the business.”