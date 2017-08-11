Royal Lancashire Show kicks-off an action-packed weekend

Lancashire’s historic festival kicks off today ahead of an action-packed weekend of family fun.

The yearly Royal Lancashire Show treats visitors to a traditional array of events ranging from livestock displays, ferret racing, show jumping, and even dancing sheep.

Chairman of the Royal Lancashire Show, Colin Mustoe MBE, said: “I am pleased to say that whilst offering many attractions that appeal to all members of the family, it will also be seen as a real Agricultural Show and provide that important link between the public and the farming community.

“This year promises to be bigger and better than ever before as we work towards returning the show to its former glory.”

The three-day fiesta runs until Sunday at Salesbury Hall, Ribchester, with show gates open from 8:30am to 5pm.

Tickets on the day are £12 for adults, £8 for seniors, £3 for children under 16, and children under five admitted free of charge. Tickets include parking fees.

As well as traditional agricultural attractions, the further entertainment includes an array of dog shows, donkey rides, a fun fair, puppet show and paintballing.

There is also a celebrity kitchen tent, where a range of well-known chefs will teach onlookers how to make some of their signature dishes.

Famous names include Lancashire’s own Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef at Michelin star restaurant Northcote.

Festival goers will be hoping the weather improves from last year’s wet festival, held at Witton Park.