Voodoo out to put a spell on drinkers

New bar Voodoo is aiming to cast a spell on partygoers when it opens in Preston in the next couple of weeks.

The venue, in what was Treehouse, will boast a “quirky” image, in keeping with neighbouring bars in Fox Street.

“Cuckoo and Beachcomber are both a bit on the quirky side, so we should fit in perfectly,” said owner Sean Hindle. “With 1842 just down the road from us too, this is becoming a bit of a hub in the city centre now. We can’t wait to open up, it’s going to be brilliant.”

Voodoo has meant a complete refit for the building, turning it into a tiki-style cocktail bar. It will cater for all ages and all tastes.

Sean has employed a talented graffiti artists to spray paint the walls. Booths have been added and also mood lighting.

“It’s exciting as we get closer to our big opening night,” he said. “But it’s been pretty stressful too, trying to get everything ready. At the moment it’s like a building site, with stuff everywhere. But it will be ready soon and it will look great.

“It’s quite different to what it was before. But it fits in with the feel of Fox Street. We’re a nice quirky bar which will hopefully appeal to everyone.”

Sean has worked on transforming bars and restaurants in Preston, including the Olive Tree and the Guild Hall’s Review Bar.

“I think I know the city and what people want here,” he said. “The idea is that Voodoo will be completely mixed, it doesn’t target anyone in particular, it’s for everyone.”

Voodoo will open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and is licensed until 2am. Staff are working hard to get the venue up and running as soon as possible.