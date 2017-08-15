Busy programme at Garstang Library for arts festival

Have your say

Garstang Library will be the venue for a number of exciting performances and presentations for Garstang Art and Music Festival

Intrepid explorer and adventurer Pat Ascroft will visit on Wednesday August 23 from 11am to deliver one of her famous talks “The Kaleidoscope of Life” The daring 78-year-old will tell tales and humour all in her own way from her life experiences.

It is a free event and tickets are available at Garstang Library in Windsor Road.

On Thursday August 24 Dean Taylor returns to perform his latest play about Oliver Cromwell called Warts and All.

The play begins at 7pm and tickets are priced £9

On Friday August 25 between 2pm a chef from Old Holly Farm will give a talk about jams and preserves, provide samples to try and for customers to buy.

This is a free event and tickets are again available at the library