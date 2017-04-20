Cabus Players stage Inspector Pratt murder mystery

Cabus Players are staging Peter Gordon’s murder mystery ‘Secondary Cause of Death’.

The play features the ‘language mangling’ Inspector Pratt who is clearly way out of his depth in this 'whodunit.'

Peter Gordon has written a trilogy of ‘Inspector Pratt’ comedy thrillers and this is the second in the series. The players performed the first back in 2004, chairman Robert Knowles says: "So on this time scale we may well have to wait until 2030 to see the inspectors third outing

"Judging by the laughter coming from the cast at rehearsals his next appearance may be much sooner than that."

The play will be staged at Cabus Village Hall from Thursday April 27 to Saturday 29, with the curtain going up at 7.30pm

Tickets are £6, which makes for a real value night out. They are available from Billingtons Electrical and Croston Road Stores in Garstang.

They can also be reserved, to be picked up on the door, by ringing the chairman, Rob Knowles, on 01995 605608

Cabus Players will be also be holding a series of play readings over the summer months to choose two plays for their next season.

They are open to all and start in Cabus Village Hall at 8pm on May 30, June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25 and August 8 and 22