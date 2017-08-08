Calder Vale farmer retires from milkround after 52 years

‘Come rain, snow or shine’ farmer Henry Gorst has delivered milk to residents of Calder Vale for 52 years, also expanding to Oakenclough, Barnacre and Bleasdale.

Now when news of news of Henry’s impending retirement spread through the area, appreciative customers decided the occasion could not pass without recognition and organised a whip round and surprise presentation.

Knowing Henry, 78, sometimes attends Calder Vale’s monthly film nights and with a little help from his wife Joy, it was decided to surprise the father of three and grandfather of five at the event and where, on arrival, Henry remarked there were a lot of people present that night!

Indeed there were, to wish him a happy retirement, for Henry has delivered milk to three generations of some families.

Resident Rebecca Doody said he had delivered milk to her parents, grandparents and just when Henry was “getting into the swing of it nearly 30 years ago” started delivering to herself and husband John! She told Henry: “You have a wonderfully positive outlook on life and we have all enjoyed being greeted by your smile and a quick chat on the doorstop. Your dedication to your job knew no bounds. My grandad loved the snow and every ten years we used to reckon that we would wake up to snow drifts three or four feet high that would block the road. You, though, had invariably already been out on your tractor and more latterly quad bike, round the village and surrounding areas and there was the milk on the doorstep.”

In turn, Henry, who would like to thank all his customers, said he has enjoyed every minute of his round, adding: “It has been a pleasure.”

Starting with 10 gallons in Calder Vale, this grew to 50 as he moved into neighbouring communities.