Calder Vale pupils celebrated for unique community project

Pupils at Calder Vale St John’s CE Primary School have received a special award from the Blackburn Diocese for their successful ‘Come with Us’ project.

Heather Henderson, wife of Bishop Julian Henderson presented them the Church School Distinctiveness Award for their work this year on their Easter Passion Play, which involved the whole village. The play started in the village of Calder Vale and staged scenes from the Easter story at different points in the walk through the woods to the school.