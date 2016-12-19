Calls for councillor to step down after conflicting votes for waste charges

A LOCAL politician has rubbished calls for him to resign after he voted for new waste charges for one council and against them for another.

On March 3, councillor Paul Moon, who unusually sits on two borough councils, voted to introduce charges for green waste collection for Wyre Council.

South Ribble Council elections 2015 Paul Moon, Conservative Broadfield

But only months later on, October 19, the Tory councillor voted against the charges in West Lancashire.

The move sparked calls for him to resign from one of his posts but Mr Moon says he’s going nowhere.

He said: “There was no problem with my decisions, there were different accounts and different circumstances.

“I made what I thought was the right decision for both areas at the time and if I could go back I wouldn’t change what I voted for.

Adrian Owens, parliamentary candidate for West Lancashire for the Conservative Party.

“The councils are run differently and the people within them have different opinions on how the councils should operate.

“Being on both councils puts me in a unique position and allows me to compare the two and see how they are run differently and gives me the skills to make the right decision.”

Mr Moon represents Preesall ward for Wyre and Hesketh with Becconsall for West Lancashire.

But West Lancashire councillor Adrian Owens is calling for the immediate resignation of coun Moon, questioning his ability to represent residents effectively in both boroughs.

In a series of public emails between the two councillors, Mr Moon reassured Mr Owens that he believes his effectiveness as a councillor has not been affected by his seats on both councils and that all legal frame work surrounding the position was checked prior to the election.

Wyre Council confirmed this, with a spokesman saying: “Coun Moon satisfies the relevant criteria to stand for election in two authorities and therefore he is entitled to represent constituents in two different local authorities.”

But Mr Owens also questioned Mr Moon’s principles over the conflicting decisions.

He said: “Mr Moon obviously doesn’t principally agree or disagree with charging for green waste collection. Both councils are under financial pressure, so that can’t be a factor in his decision.

“I oppose charging for green waste collection completely because I believe it will lead to things like fly-tipping.

“I think he should step down from his West Lancashire councillor position.”