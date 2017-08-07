Catterall residents rewarded for a blooming great effort

Two green-fingered Catterall residents who have brightened up their neighbourhood with their colourful displays have been rewarded by the Catterall in Bloom team.

Tony McGuire who lives in The Parklands and Monica Gainford of Stones Lane have both received a special hamper of goodies for their gardening efforts.

To get people in the spirit of the bloom campaign the committee this year ran a competition to find the brightest front door area and most wildlife friendly garden in the village

Catterall in Bloom representative Netta Parker announced Tony and Monica as their winners.

Netta said: “The Catterall front gardens were all wonderful and varied, which made it a difficult choice for the Dewlay and Booths judges to make their choice, so well done to everyone. “It shows what can be done with a little thought and love, regardless of garden size.”

The hampers which were offered as prizes were generously donated by Dewlay Cheese Ltd, and Booths of Garstang. The North West in Bloom RHS judges visited Catterall last month

Netta added: “Catterall gardeners and residents all worked hard to give the judges a morning to remember and put on a fantastic show. Thank you to everyone for a brilliant team effort.”

The results will be announced in November.