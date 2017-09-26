Chipping gets its third defib, but needs more responders

Members of Chipping Community First Responders are delighted to announce a third CPAD (community public access defibrillator) has recently been installed in their village.

Funded by the first responders and greatly helped by the proceeds of a ‘Bad Taste’ party organised by residents Margaret Jackson and Mary Gornall and their team earlier this year, the new CPAD is located on the external wall of Bretherton’s Garage, joining two further defibrillators at the village hall and Brabin’s School.

But while the responders say they are fortunate to receive financial support, the team is now very small in number and they are appealing for more people to join them as they can no longer provide cover at all times.

A spokesperson said: “We would welcome enquiries from anyone who is interested in finding out what we do and can guide them through the application process. Please contact team leader Martin Butters on 01995 61586 if you would like to learn more about us. Community First Responders are volunteers ‘employed’ by North west Ambulance Service to provide swift access to lifesaving treatment whenever potentially life-threatening situations occur.

“Since we cannot provide cover at all times, the installation of CPAD’s is even more important for the whole community.”