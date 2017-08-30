Chipping’s annual tractor road run set to take in Harris End

Around 40 new and vintage tractors will take to the locality’s lanes this Sunday, September 3 for the annual Chipping Tractor Road Run.

Setting off from the Green Lane show field at 10am, spectators are also welcome to gather for the start, when there will be a raffle for this year’s chosen charities, the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and The Field Nurses.

The nurses are also planning to be there and all entering are being told “never mind your tractor oil pressure, go along early and get your blood pressure checked or discuss medical concerns with the nurses”.

Entrants travel from as far afield as Manchester and Carnforth to take part and organiser Stuart Marginson says this year’s 40-mile route will take everyone Inglewhite way, including Scorton and over Harris End and finishing at Ferrari’s, Thornley.

The entrance fee is £15, including lunch - please ring Stuart on 07779378611 or 01995 61382 to enter, preferably by Saturday.