City road closures planned as part of Bypass works

Road closures in Preston are planned for next week, as part of the latest stages of work on the Broughton Bypass.

From Tuesday, D’Urton Lane will permanently close to vehicles from the A6.

Access for vehicles will only be possible from Eastway, until the opening of the new bypass. Local residents and businesses have been informed.

Whittingham Lane in Broughton will temporarily close between 9.30am and 3:30pm, from Monday, May 1, until Tuesday, May 9, for work on a new traffic island.

The road could reopen earlier than this each day during this time, dependent on the work being carried out.

No through traffic will be allowed along Whittingham Lane during this closure. The aim is to maintain access, where possible, to properties in Whittingham Lane.

The official diversion route will be via Longridge, Grimsargh, Red Scar and Fulwood.

The bypass is being constructed by Hochtief for Lancashire County Council.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “These latest changes are important stages of the work to connect the new bypass with the existing road network.

“There will be a signed official diversion in place for Whittingham Lane, but we know that people will choose other alternative routes for their journeys, using smaller roads that they know.

“We’re working to keep the disruption from the construction to a minimum, and while some people will be disrupted by this work, we hope that people will bear with us while we complete this major new road.”

There will be advanced warnings prior to the closures.

The £24.3m Broughton Bypass, which it is said will take 90 per cent of the traffic away from the village of Broughton, is scheduled to be completed in Spring this year.