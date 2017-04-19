City’s Action Records in tune for Record Store Day

If you see a queue stretching up Preston’s Church Street this Saturday it will mean one thing ...it is Record Store Day.

Gordon Gibson will be opening up Action Records early at 8am to meet demand created by the independent vinyl shops’ celebration day, which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

The event started in America and Gordon says his business has participated since the event arrived in Britain around 2009 - memorably marking the occasion with an in store live performance by band “Frightened Rabbit”.

The day is distinguished by the sale of special releases, unique to record stores, and Gordon, who has more than 500 this year, said: “All these amazing, very limited releases come out. These are serious objects of desire...Some of the people have been queuing out overnight.”

This year’s releases include a range of editions of works by David Bowie, U2 and Madonna, Pink Floyd and The Smiths, but there are a host of smaller label names too and “Easy as 1-2-3” by former local singer Stephanie Kirkham and a replica of an early Bowie promotional item.

Gordon said: “They are instant collectors’ items and to be honest they are quite average prices really most of them. For the last month now we’ve had nothing but phone calls and emails - are we getting this, are we getting that? There’s a big build up to Record Shop Day already.”

With customers aged from youngsters and teenagers through to the 50 plus, he said: “People are in to music now, it’s not like it used to be, they just stay in.”