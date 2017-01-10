Search

Coach takes to the skies in memory of Adam

Daniel Sutcliff from Garstang is currently working as a youth soccer coach in Australia with Magic United TFA.

A soccer coach from Garstang currently working in Australia is planning a sponsored sky-dive down under to raise funds for a Lancashire-based charity set up following the death a friend.

