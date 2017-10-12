County care homes to get a £6m upgrade

Council-owned care homes for the elderly are to get a £6m package of improvements.

Lancashire county councillors voted to spend £6.6m on improvements to all of its 17 council-run homes.

The money will be spent on modernising buildings and installing new safety features,putting in new facilities and redecorating the homes to ensure they are welcoming and provide a better environment for people with complex conditions such as dementia.

County Coun Graham Gooch (inset), cabinet member for adult services, said: “Our care homes provide vital support for over 750 people across Lancashire.

“They have a great reputation with residents and their families and most are rated as good by the Care Quality Commission. There’s a lot of wear and tear on buildings, decoration and facilities.

“These aren’t just buildings, they’re people’s homes and we’ve got to keep them maintained to a high standard so they’re comfortable and meet modern standards.”

The £6.6m investment is made up of £1.7m which had been previously earmarked for care home improvements, plus an additional £4.9m from the capital budget, which has been approved.

Now that the funding has been approved, there will be a tendering process to award contracts for the work at the 17 care homes. The improvements will be carried out over the next two years.

Some of the improvements that will be funded include internal decoration, floor coverings, kitchen units, updating fire protection measures and upgrading lighting.

County Councillor Gooch added: “The improvements will help to ensure we continue to fulfil standards set out by the CQC and offer good facilities in line with market expectations in the care sector.

“We’ve carried out research and are ensuring the improvements make the buildings as easy and safe to use as possible for people with dementia and other complex conditions.

“This scheme is a key part of our plans to provide even better care for older people across the county.”