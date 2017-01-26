APPEAL: Detectives investigating murder in Preston appeal for help

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Preston on New Year’s Day are appealing for three men to come forward.

Officers believe the men could have witnessed an assault on Wenqing Xu during which he suffered injuries from which he later died.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service at around 8.30am on Monday, 1 January 2017 morning after a man was found unconscious and partially clothed on Hammond Street, Preston near to Plungington Community Centre.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition but sadly later died. He was later identified as Mr Wenqing Xu, 67, who lived with his family in Preston.

Detectives now want to trace two men seen arguing at the junction of Brook Street and Aqueduct Street at about 7.50am. They are described as slim and of medium build.

Police also want to speak to a man seen on a grassed area between the rear of the Spar on Plungington Road and the Community Centre at around 8.20-8.25am. He is described as white, aged over 30 with a round face and short dark hair. He was wearing a black baggy jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Brooks, of the Force Major Investigations Team, said: “While we have charged two men in connection with Mr Xu’s death our investigation is very much on-going and I would appeal for anyone with information, in particular those witnesses described, to come forward and contact us as they may have information which could assist.”

Two men have been charged in connection with Mr Xu’s death.

Nathan Richardson, 19, of Preston (no fixed address) is charged with murder. He is next due to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 10th.

Luke Jenkinson, 22, of De Lacy Street, Preston is charged with assisting an offender and is next due to appear at court on the same date.

A 17-year-old boy from Preston arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 768 of January 1st 2017.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.