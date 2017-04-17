Calls for more Lancashire police officers to have Tasers

Police in Lancashire drew their Tasers 151 times last year but did not use them on the majority of occasions.

Officers in the county only actually fired their Taser on 36 occasions. The total use figure rose slightly between 2015 and 2016 but the weapon was only used on one more occasion.

There has been a fall in the number of times Taser was discharged, which demonstrates that each use of Taser is proportionate to the manner and threats faced by officers

The Police Federation, which represents serving officers, says the statistics are poof Taser weapons work as a deterrent. The union has called for more officers to be equipped with the guns.

A spokesman said:“There has been a fall in the number of times Taser was discharged, which demonstrates that each use of Taser is proportionate to the manner and threats faced by officers.

“More than 80 per cent of uses were non-discharges – with the number of red-dot uses making up more than half of all Taser usage.

“This shows that by virtue of possession of a Taser, police officers are gaining compliance of members of the public.

“This is further evidence that greater roll-out of Taser would be beneficial.”