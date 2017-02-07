CCTV APPEAL: Theft from Booths in Garstang

Police are appealing for information after a large quantity of goods were stolen from a popular supermarket in Garstang.

The theft happened on 27 January at the Booths on Cherestanc Square, on Park Hill Road.

Police are appealing for information after a large quantity of goods were stolen from a popular supermarket in Garstang.

PC Matt Butcher said: "We need to speak to these three people in relation to a theft that occurred at Booths Garstang, whereby a large quantity of goods were taken without any payment being made.

"If you know who these people are or you are one of the people please make contact."

Anybody with information can contact the police on 01995607869 or via email at -1136@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk