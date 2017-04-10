Lancashire detectives to star in TV crime series

Lancashire detectives are to star in a major new documentary series.

The fly-on-the-wall series will follow county officers as they investigate crimes ranging from murder to rape, assault and robbery.

The Detectives: Inside the Major Crimes Team is a three-part series that follows the entire process of investigating a crime, from the first call through to bringing charges.

Among the crimes featured are a stabbing in Preston, an armed robbery and a murder in Blackpool.

The Preston case features an 18-year-old who was stabbed in an alleyway after being challenged to a fight.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Hayley Jones tells the cameras crew: “It’s as serious as it gets, to be honest. At the moment we have our victim in hospital we don’t know if he’s going to live or die.”

It was made by the team behind last year’s hit show The Murder of Sadie Hartley, the programme features extensive access to officers from the Force Major Investigation Team.