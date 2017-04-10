Lancashire Police officers travel to London for 'show of unity' at funeral of murdered PC Keith Palmer

Dozens of police officers from Lancashire joined their colleagues on the streets of London for the funeral of murdered PC Keith Palmer.

PC Palmer, 48, was guarding the Houses of Parliament on March 22 when he was stabbed by Khalid Masood as part of a terror attack.

Police lined the streets for the funeral of PC Keith Palmer

Thousands of officers lined the streets as PC Palmer’s coffin was taken from the chapel at the Palace of Westminster – where his body has been lying in rest there by special permission of the Queen – to Southwark Cathedral.

Rachel Baines from Lancashire Police Federation, which organised transport to the capital for around 40 Lancashire officers, said it was important to show ‘unity’.

She said: “Lancashire officers are humbled and honoured to be attending the funeral of Keith Palmer.

“We are proud to be British police officers and feel it is vital we show unity across the police family and pay our respects to PC Palmer.

PC Keith Palmer's coffin is carried from the Palace of Westminster

“We want to offer our condolences, by way of our presence, to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Virgin Trains was among the companies to offer free travel to any officers attending the funeral. Lancashire Police Federation warned those travelling to London independently not to do so in uniform.

PC Palmer’s name has been added to the National Police Memorial, which records the names of officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Before attacking PC Palmer, Masood drove his car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people and injuring dozens more.

Police lined the streets for the funeral of PC Keith Palmer