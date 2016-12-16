Crucial services change over Christmas period

Wyre Council will continue to provide essential services over the Christmas period.

The Civic Centre in Poulton will close at 5pm on Friday, December 23 and re-open at 8.30am on Tuesday, January 3 2017.

Although the council offices will be closed during this period, essential services including refuse and recycling collections, grounds and vehicle maintenance, street cleaning and bereavement services will continue to operate throughout.

Many non-urgent matters can be reported via the council’s website at wyre.gov.uk. Residents can check bin collections, pay council tax online and there’s advice on everything from benefits to preparing for winter.

The council’s duty officers will be available to deal with calls of an urgent nature which cannot wait until the Civic Centre reopens.

There are also changes to refuse and recycling collections on Boxing Day.

Purple sacks will be collected a day later on Tuesday, December 27.

Recycling collections (blue bin and green boxes) in the rural areas will be collected the week before on Friday, December 23.

Bins must be presented by 7.30am as they may be collected earlier than normal. Collections on all other days remain unchanged. Christmas trees will be picked up during normal recycling collections from January 9 onwards. They must be presented at the kerbside by 7.30am.

Alternatively, Lancashire County Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres are open from 8am until 5pm daily (closed Christmas day, Boing Day and New Year’s Day). For more information visit wyre.gov.uk/christmasbins.

To report incidents or make enquiries of an urgent nature during the closure period, residents can speak to a duty officer by calling the council’s out-of-hours service on 01253 895116.