Dave and Tino’s Longridge shave-off smashes target for two charities

Two Longridge men have shaved off half of the hair on their heads and the alternate sides of their beards in aid of two charities close to their hearts.

Dave Dinsdale, 26 and Fiorentino ‘Tino’ Ferrari, 34 underwent the shave off by Ike Walmsley and Ethan Bailey at Longridge’s Tap and Vent and aim to maintain the “new look” for a month.

Originally aiming for a £1,000 target, more than £2,500 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support and St Catherine’s Hospice.

Josh Smith also had his mohawk shaven off and Dave and Tino even had half their eyebrows shaved, to raise further funds.

Lots of people went along to the shave-off and a big thank you goes out to all who have supported the event and fund raising.