dfkjskaf sdfkj sdakfjsdfkj dsf kj

Cockerham had the wow factor as a record breaking year for entries made for a top class village show.

The Village Hall in Main Street was a hive of activity over the weekend as visitors descended on the village for the annual event.

Picture by Julian Brown 12/08/17 Joe Gardner pictured with his onions Cockerham Village Show

Show chairman Christine Smith was thrilled with the numbers of high quality competitors battling it out among classes.

With hundreds of exhibits from schoolchildren at Cockerham and Winmarleigh CE Primary School, organisers were short of space to display them all.

Christine said: “It’s not a bad problem to have!”

Their creative designs ranged from arty bookmarks to garden designs, ‘selfie’ photographs, pencil sketches and greetings cards.

Picture by Julian Brown 12/08/17 Some of the stewards and judges Cockerham Village Show

The president for the 2017 show is Rev Gillian Watson, who said she loved being able to get a behind the scenes view of the work required to stage the event.

During her presentation she recalled on her younger years when her parents had been involved in their village show and how many memories had been revived for her.

Rose Queen Elizabeth Fearnley presented her with a bouquet of flowers with thanks from the committee.

Along with the children’s exhibits there was a wonderful array of imaginative items from eye catching decorated eggs to the section winning felt pigeon made by Ben Peacock.

Picture by Julian Brown 12/08/17 Louisa Hoyles (5) with her exhibit Cockerham Village Show

Judges also praised the showstopper cakes based on a nursery rhyme theme and the high standard of workmanship of entries overall.

An added attraction for visitors was the Lune Rivers Trust stand where everyone was fascinated to view a sample of water from the river, with various living creatures, some of which had to be viewed through a magnifying glass.

The showcase was brought to an end with the presentation of trophies and prizes.

Picture by Julian Brown 12/08/17 Alex Baines with the cake he entered Cockerham Village Show

Picture by Julian Brown 12/08/17 June Armer with her Felted Picture Cockerham Village Show

Picture by Julian Brown 12/08/17 Eve Carroll (12) and Ben Peacock (9) pictured with the cakes they entered Cockerham Village Show