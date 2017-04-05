Doctor waxes off full chest of hair for eight-year-old patient and friend

A doctor has endured a painful afternoon to raise money for an eight-year-old boy with cerebral palsy to have life-changing operation.

Nick Tofalos, principal of Garstang Osteopathic Clinic, had the hair waxed from his chest to support his long-term patient and friend Luke Carter.

Luke, from Cabus, along with family and friends, have raised the £16,000 needed to pay for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery which could dramatically improve his condition.

But he still needs a further £9,000 to pay for the extensive physiotherapy that will be needed after the operation.

Nick said: “I’ve been Luke’s osteopath for the last six years and have watched him grow up into a delightful, charming sports-mad young lad.

“Having got to know him and his family very well I decided I’d like to do something to help raise funds for his operation and rehab afterwards.

“I wanted to do something different so I opted for a chest wax!”

Garstang’s B’s Beauty did the waxing as Nick held a raffle, raising more than £500 for Luke’s cause along with his sponsor money.

“My chest felt like it was on fire for the rest of the day but has calmed down now,” he said.

“Luke, brother Josh and family came to support me and they laughed their way though the whole thing!

“I gritted my teeth and drank some whisky and that helped.”