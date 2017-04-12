Easter bonnet competition in Garstang and egg rolling in Preston

There’s lots going on this Easter.....

Don’t forget the Garstang Bonnet and Bunnies Event, organised by Garstang Independent Traders which includes an Easter egg hunt and Easter bonnet and fancy dress competition in the town centre stating at noon this Easter Saturday.

Meet at the Garstang Tourist Information Centre in Cherestanc Square before an adventure around the town in search of eggs and gifts hidden in the shops and businesses taking part.

Judging of the Easter bonnet and fancy dress competition with prizes for the winners takes place at the centre at noon.

The tradtional egg rolling and all kinds of other activities take place on Preston’s Avenham and Miller parks on Easter Monday, including varied workshops, street theatre and live music.

The popular Easter egg rolling takes place on the hour, every hour from 11am.

Longridge artist Sarah Hicks will be carrying out an Easter egg decorating workshop tomorrow, Thursday, April 13 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm at Preston’s Harris Museum and Art Gallery when children are invited to decorate their own aluminium eggs which will go on display in Avenham Park ready for Monday’s egg rolling, along with hundreds of others made locally, inspired by traditional German Easter egg trees.

The Easter Fun Fair is currently on Preston’s Moor Park and will remain in situ until Easter Monday, opening from 11am to 5pm.