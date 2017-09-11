Manchester University lecturers to vote on strike action

Lecturers at a leading university are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over jobs.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at Manchester University will vote in the coming weeks on whether to take industrial action.

The union says up to 140 staff face compulsory redundancy by September next year even though the university is in a strong financial position.

UCU regional official Martyn Moss said: "These job cuts are on an enormous scale at a university that is not currently experiencing financial difficulties.

"We have tried our hardest to engage with the university management and will continue to do so but so far they have refused to back down on these massive compulsory job cuts so we have had no option but to call on our members to vote to strike."

A university spokesman said: "The proposed reduction in posts represents about 1% of the university's total workforce.

"We are disappointed that the UCU has decided to take this step.

"The university is attempting to secure the reduction in posts through voluntary means, including a generous voluntary severance package and redeployment opportunities.

"Only if these initiatives are unsuccessful will we look to proceed to compulsory redundancies for a small number of staff.

"The university has also actively participated in meaningful consultation with the three recognised trade unions, with 16 meetings taking place since early May onwards."