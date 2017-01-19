REVEALED: Lancashire school performance tables 2017

As secondary school and college performance tables are published today parents are provided with information than before.

New-style school performance tables published by the Department for Education have dramatically changed the way schools are now judged.

The previous headline measure, five A*-C GCSEs, including English and maths, will be removed from the main performance tables and instead schools are being graded on how they measure up on a broader range of results across eight subjects as well as areas including progress, attainment and the number of pupils staying on in education or training.

Secondary schools are deemed to be “under-performing” if fewer than 40 per cent of pupils get five GCSEs at grade A*-C, including English and maths, and if the school has a below average score for pupils’ progress.

Here are all the latest results:

School Performance Tables

School name / School type / Religious Denomination / Number of eligible pupils / Number of pupils included in Progress 8 measure / Progress 8 measure / Average attainment 8 score per pupil / % of pupils achieving A*-C in English and maths / EBacc pass rate

Carnforth

Carnforth High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 126 / 125 / 0.07 / 48.0 / 58% / 3%

Chorley

Albany Academy / Acc / N/A / COMP / 98 / 94 / 0.28 / 51.2 / 66% / 11%

Holy Cross Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 159 / 157 / 0.18 / 55.1 / 80% / 28%

Parklands High School / ACC / N/A / COMP / 211 / 203 / -0.13 / 52.7 / 66% / 28%

St Michael’s Church of England High School / ACC / CofE / COMP / 220 / 219 / 0.18 / 58.4 / 89% / 38%

Southlands High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 137 / 133 / -0.73 / 41.8 / 39% / 15%

Clitheroe

Bowland High / ACC / N/A / MOD / 112 / 112 / 0.59 / 56.8 / 79% / 25%

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School / ACC / none / Sel / 118 / 116 / 0.12 / 68.9 / 100% / 77%

Moorland School Limited / IND / none / 36 / n/a / n/a / 32.7 / 0% / 0%

Oakhill College / IND / RC / 13 / n/a / n/a / 60.7 / 100% / 38%

Ribblesdale High School / CY / N/A / MOD / 242 / 237 / -0.05 / 50.4 / 63% / 9%

St Augustine’s Roman Catholic High School, Billington / VA / RC / COMP / 211 / 206 / 0.07 / 54.0 / 71% / 21%

Stonyhurst College / IND / RC / 106 / n/a / n/a / 4 / 3.5 / 0% / 0%

Fleetwood

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood / VA / RC / COMP / 159 / 158 / -0.41 / 47.7 / 57% / 24%

Fleetwood High School / FD / NONE / COMP / 126 / 125 / -0.52 / 42.7 / 40% / 2%

Rossall School / IND / 76 / n/a / n/a / 21.8 / 0% / 0%

Lancaster

Central Lancaster High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 149 / 146 / -0.49 / 42.8 / 50% / 7%

Focus School / IND / 8 / n/a / n/a / 65.8 / 75% / 75%

Jamea Al Kauthar / IND / none / 29 / n/a / n/a / 52.8 / 76% / 0%

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School / ACC / None / SEL / 113 / 109 / 0.29 / 70.4 / 99% / 88%

Lancaster Royal Grammar School / ACC / Christian / SEL / 147 / 129 / 0.34 / 70.1 / 100% / 82%

Our Lady’s Catholic College / VA / RC / COMP / 108 / 102 / 0.07 / 46.8 / 58% / 4%

Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy / ACC / CofE / COMP / 255 / 248 / 0.24 / 56.2 / 80% / 25%

Leyland

Academy@Worden / ACC / N/A / COMP / 48 / 48 / -0.06 / 44.8 / 60% / 13%

Balshaw’s Church of England High School / VC / CofE / COMP / 180 / 180 / 0.06 / 51.6 / 76% / 21%

Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy / ACC / CofE / COMP / 182 / 180 / 0.36 / 58.8 / 87% / 47%

St Mary’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 125 / 121 / -0.28 / 51.3 / 68% / 20%

Wellfield High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 81 / 78 / -0.35 / 43.5 / 47% / 19%

Lytham St Annes

ArnoldKEQMS (AKS) / IND / None / 92 / n/a / n/a / 37.1 / 0% / 0%

Lytham St Annes Tech and Performing Arts College / FD / N/A / COMP / 234 / 228 / -0.14 / 50.5 / 65% / 14%

The St Anne’s College Grammar School / IND / None / 8 / n/a / n/a / 30.8 / 25% / 25%

St Bede’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 149 / 144 / -0.03 / 53.3 / 71% / 34%

Morecambe

Heysham High School Sports College / CY / N/A / COMP / 161 / 159 / -0.42 / 40.2 / 37% / 6%

Morecambe Community High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 222 / 220 / 0.00 / 48.2 / 55% / 5%

Ormskirk

Burscough Priory Science College / CY / N/A / COMP / 150 / 149 / -0.22 / 51.6 / 67% / 26%

Maharishi Free School / F / None / COMP / 15 / 5 / n/a / 50.9 / 67% / 33%

Ormskirk School / VC / None / COMP / 209 / 207 / -0.19 / 53.0 / 72% / 31%

St Bede’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 141 / 138 / 0.28 / 57.6 / 79% / 31%

Scarisbrick Hall School / IND / None / 30 / n/a / n/a / 57.3 / 77% / 30%

Poulton-le-Fylde

Baines School / VA / None / COMP / 168 / 161 / -0.23 / 51.6 / 73% / 26%

Hodgson Academy / ACC / N/A / COMP / 228 / 224 / 0.24 / 54.6 / 80% / 21%

Saint Aidan’s Church of England High School / VA / CofE / comp / 157 / 150 / -0.17 / 50.6 / 62% / 31%

Preston

Abrar Academy / IND / None / 13 / n/a / n/a / 38.6 / 31% / 0%

All Hallows Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 178 / 176 / 0.30 / 59.7 / 89% / 63%

Archbishop Temple School, A CofE Specialist College / VA / CofE / COMP / 155 / 153 / 0.26 / 59.6 / 86% / 39%

Ashton Community Science College / CY / N/A / COMP / 124 / 119 / -0.34 / 44.8 / 60% / 11%

Broughton High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 178 / 176 / 0 / .43 / 59.4 / 84% / 27%

Brownedge St Mary’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 118 / 118 / 0.23 / 53.3 / 76% / 19%

Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre / CY / N/A / COMP / 202 / 191 / -0.56 / 47.4 / 62% / 16%

Christ The King Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 63 / 50 / 0.12 / 45.7 / 60% / 3%

Corpus Christi Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 137 / 133 / -1.04 / 38.3 / 43% / 5%

Eden Boys’ School, Preston / F / Muslim / COMP / NEW

Fulwood Academy / ACC / N/A / COMP / 106 / 95 / -0.51 / 41.1 / 35% / 17%

Garstang Community Academy / ACC / N/A / COMP / 146 / 141 / 0.11 / 51.9 / 73% / 23%

Hutton Church of England Grammar School / VA / CofE / COMP / 128 / 127 / 0.00 / 55.0 / 80% / 27%

The Kingsfold Christian School / IND / NONE / 5 / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Kirkham Grammar School / IND / NONE / 103 / n/a / n/a / 62.2 / 90% / 48%

Longridge High School A Maths and Computing College / CT / N/A / COMP / 120 / 120 / -0.37 / 49.5 / 59% / 10%

Lostock Hall Academy Trust / ACC / N/A / COMP / 146 / 145 / -0.11 / 52.0 / 58% / 5%

Moor Park High School and Sixth Form / FD / NONE / COMP / 95 / 92 / 0.01 / 44.9 / 48% / 5%

Our Lady’s Catholic High School / VA / RC / comp / 176 / 174 / 0.21 / 56.0 / 77% / 24%

Penwortham Girls’ High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 12 / 117 / 0.40 / 56.6 / 76% / 18%

Penwortham Priory Academy / ACC / N/A / COMP / 120 / 117 / -0.08 / 48.5 / 64% / 7%

Preston Muslim Girls High School / VA / Muslim / COMP / 75 / 67 / 0.92 / 61.3 / 76% / 68%

St Cecilia’s RC High School / VA / RC / COMP / 79 / 76 / 0.12 / 49.5 / 62% / 15%

Tarleton Academy / ACC / NONE / COMP / 130 / 127 / 0.34 / 52.1 / 65% / 22%

Walton le Dale Arts College and High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 135 / 133 / -0.13 / 45.7 / 52% / 13%

Southport

Birkdale High School / ACC / N/A / COMP / 168 / 165 / 0.11 / 53.2 / 61% / 25%

Christ The King Catholic High School / VA / RC / COMP / 210 / 201 / -0.35 / 49.8 / 60% / 19%

Greenbank High School / ACC / N/A / COMP / 183 / 173 / 0.40 / 57.5 / 77% / 53%

Meols Cop High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 143 / 138 / 0.40 / 51.9 / 66% / 24%

Stanley High School / CY / N/A / COMP / 112 / 105 / -0.13 / 46.8 / 54% / 15%

Windermere

The Lakes School / CY / N/A / COMP / 98 / 92 / -0.22 / 48.7 / 54% / 16%

Windermere School& Windermere Preparatory School / IND / none

College Performance Tables

Carnforth

Carnforth High School / 18.15 / D- / n/a / n/a / 39.41 / Dist+

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School / 36.30 / B- / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Stonyhurst College / 39.14 / B / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Fleetwood

Rossall School / 31.71 / C+ / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Lancaster

Central Lancaster High School / 16.81 / D- / n/a / n/a / 27.98 / Merit+

Jamea Al Kauthar / 23.85 / D+ / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Lancaster and Morecambe College / 27.39 / Merit+ / 26.37 / Merit

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School / 39.02 / B / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Lancaster Royal Grammar School / 42.07 / B+ / n/a / n/a / 31.05 / Dist-

Our Lady’s Catholic College / 27.57 / C- / 46.15 / Dist*- / 35.85 / Dist

Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy / 29.69 / C / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Leyland

Runshaw College / 34.43 / C+ / 41.31 / Dist+ / 42.36 / Dist*-

Lytham St Annes

ArnoldKEQMS (AKS) / 39.37 / B / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Lytham St Annes Tech and Performing Arts College / 28.75 / C / 21.67 / Merit- / 43.68 / Dist*

The St Anne’s College Grammar School / 24.00 / D+ / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Morecambe

Heysham High School Sports College 19.28 D 30.47 Dist- 33.93 Dist

Morecambe Community High School 23.91 D+ n/a n/a 31.98 Dist-

Ormskirk

Ormskirk School / 27.23 / C- / n/a / n/a / 34.89 / Dist

Poulton-le-Fylde

Baines School / 22.48 / D+ / 29.62 / Merit+ / n/a / n/a

Preston

Ashton Community Science College / n/a / n/a / 23.43 / Merit / n/a / n/a

Cardinal Newman College / 35.41 / B- / 45.40 / Dist*- / 46.16 / Dist*-

Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre / 23.24 / D+ / n/a / n/a / 34.95 / Dist

Eden Boys’ School, Preston / NEW

Fulwood Academy AC / 23.36 / D+ / n/a / n/a / 34.08 / Dist

Hutton Church of England Grammar School / 26.64 / C- / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Kirkham Grammar School / 30.21 / C / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Moor Park High School and Sixth Form / 24.03 / D+ / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a

Myerscough College Agri / 34.36 / Dist / 28.65 / Merit+

Preston College Tert / 22.62 / D+ / 28.96 / Merit+ / 30.70 / Dist-

Southport

Christ The King Catholic High School and Sixth Form / 28.20 / C- / 33.43 / Dist / 31.60 / Dist-

King George V College VI / 30.73 / C / 38.00 / Dist+ / 47.73 / Dist*

Southport College / n/a / n/a / 29.08 / Merit+ / 34.16 / Dist

Windermere

The Lakes School / 31.18 / C / 31.15 / Dist- / 27.42 / Merit+

Windermere School & Windermere Preparatory School / 37.30 / B- / n/a / n/a / n/a / n/a