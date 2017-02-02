Tributes paid to former Lancashire teacher Robert Grant

A former headteacher who had a passion for sailing has died.

Leyland man Robert Grant, 69, was well-known throughout Lancashire for his input into education and the development of schools’ sailing.

He was described as a driving force behind the Lancashire School Sailing Association.

Farnworth-born Mr Grant taught in a variety of educational sectors, the first at Lancashire’s Outdoor Education Centre, Tower Wood on Windermere, where he was chief instructor.

He introduced sailing, canoeing and mountain activities to teachers, students and pupils.

He moved into mainstream education with positions in Darwen, Burscough, Banks and Skelmersdale.

He also taught in St Helens and lectured in art at Edge Hill University.

The Princess Royal presented him with an RYA Award for Outstanding Service to Boating for his “30 years of involvement with many organisations in the North West”.

Following his retirement from teaching, Mr Grant was able to enjoy his love of the outdoors in Britain and in Spain, where he had a house in the mountains.

He continued to develop his interests in painting and photography.

Mr Grant, who lived in Leyland, died in Royal Preston Hospital after a short illness. He leaves a widow, Patricia, a son, James and a grand-daughter, Olivia.

The funeral service will be held at St James Church, Slater Lane Leyland at 1pm on Thursday, February 9.