Efforts to find missing Remus restarted

One year on from the disappearance of Remus the lamb, owner Dale Price is appealing to the public once again to help her find her pet.

On September 19 2016, Dale, pictured, went on holiday only to return two weeks later to find little Remus had disappeared from Old Hall Farm, Garstang.

Owner Dale Price

Police appealed to find Remus at the time, with a spokesman saying it was unknown whether he wandered off or was stolen due to his extremely friendly nature as a result of being hand-reared.

One year later, Dale is desperate for closure on what has been a traumatic experience for her.

The Garstang resident said: “I’m trying to stay hopeful but it’s been a long time. He could be anywhere now.

“Even if he’s dead, I need to know what has happened to him. I still have to try and find him.”

Remus' sister gives a good impression of what he might look like now

The 23-year-old added: “Just because he is a lamb and not a conventional pet like a dog or a cat, it doesn’t mean I don’t think about him, wonder where he is and what happened to him.

“I just want hope to get him back. I’m not interested in going to the police if I don’t have to. There won’t be any questions asked, even if he just appears back in the field.”

Remus is a Soay sheep, which are much smaller than modern domesticated sheep but hardier, found in the St Kilda Archipelago, about 40 miles from the Western Isles of Scotland.

Anyone with any information can contact Dale directly on 07795533969.

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 quoting reference 605 on October 4 2016.