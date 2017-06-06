Family and friends ‘feel the love’ at Manchester One Love concert

Sharon Hartley said you could “feel the love” at Manchester’s One Love concert held in tribute to the 22 killed in a terrorist attack on the city last month.

The 43-year-old said it was an “unbelievable atmosphere” at the benefit concert as she nervously took her daughter Ella to Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Jessica Jones, 18, Rebecca Jones, 17, and Rachael Cookson, 17. from Garstang at the One Love manchester concert.

The 14-year-old was in crowd on May 22 when a suicide bomb was detonated at US popstars Ariana Grande’s concert.

And Sharon, from Catterall, says she although she didn’t want to go to the concert, she’s very glad she did.

“It was just incredible,” Sharon said.

“I wasn’t keen on going but really chuffed we did because it was just unbelievable.”

The concert which was organised by Ariana Grande to raise money for the family of those affected by the terrorist attack.

She was joined by artists including Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas and Coldplay.

Sharon, who went with friend Helen Kennedy and her daughter and Ella’s friend Nina admitted she was one of many struggling to hold back the tears as the artists performed.

They were also with Erin and Caitlin McNeil and their mum Annette, also from Catterall.

“We felt very safe, there were police everywhere because we were a little worried,” she said.

“We parked at the Trafford Centre and were given free travel to and from the ground from there.

“I still get emotional thinking about it, but it was just out of this world.

This was such a big deal. Ariana Grande is inspiring young people dealing with terrorism.

“To have 50,000 people there was unreal. It sounds corny but you really could feel the love.

“Ella absolutely loved it and had a great time. It was a bit unnerving but I’m so glad we did it.”

And three other girls from Garstang enjoyed concert in brand new t-shirts printed for free.

Luke Pollard who owns Printmob on Bridge Street printed ‘Never Mind The Terrorists, We Are Manchester’ on three t-shirts for Rebecca Jones, 17, Jessica Jones, 18 and Rachael Cookson, 17.

The threesome then wore the shirts to the gig as a show of solidarity and Rebecca and Jessica’s dad Will says it was a “lovely” gesture by Luke and he was “proud” of the girls.