Family pay tribute to former Garstang mayor Anne Humphreys

A well-known member of the Garstang community, Mrs Anne Humphreys, has died, aged 85.

Mrs Humphreys was a former mayor of Garstang, a former town councillor and a prominent member of Garstang United Reformed Church.

She was also a long-time member of Garstang Conservatives, a former magistrate, founding treasurer of Garstang Poetry Appreciation Society, a member of Garstang Town Trust and a governor of Garstang Community Academy. She had served on Garstang Fairtrade Steering group committee and the Garstang Partnership.

She had a long-standing connection with Garstang Arts Festival, having served as its treasurer for many years.

During part of her time on the town council she represented the body on the local association of town and parish councils.

A widow for many years, she was respected around the town and district. At one time she worked in the High Street insurance office of her one-time town council colleague, Ian Simpson.

Her great nephew, James Bibby, described her as a ‘vivacious, kind, wickedly funny and fiercely independent woman, he said: “She was a wonderful character who will be sorely missed by all the family.”

A funeral service will be held at Garstang United Reformed Church on Monday, June 12 at 11.30am.