Fears for future of village and its club

Lancashire villagers who fear their treasured cricket club could be surrounded by housing have vowed to fight proposals for extensive development in their area.

Residents in the small village of Forton, near Garstang, have attended two public meetings called by the parish council in recent weeks to discuss development concerns.

Resident Andrea Bookless said: “Our peaceful village is due to more than double in size if all the proposed planning submissions are passed. We really feel that someone in Whitehall has taken a pin and put it in a map near a motorway junction allowing good links to the larger cities without considering the access, local infrastructure, local jobs and quality of life of existing inhabitants.”

The Parish Council says it was recently advised by Mr Kevan Whittingham and his agent Graham Salisbury of the intention to submit an outline planning consultation for 126 homes at Clifton House Farm on land adjacent to the club.

Shireshead and Forton Cricket Club is set in a picturesque setting off School Lane and boasts senior, ladies and junior teams.

Resident Joy Oliver, who has joined a working party to respond to plans, said: “We understand we are going to get some housing but there are better places to put it rather than round the cricket club. It’s just not going to be a village any more.”

Andrea, a club player, added: “The plans submitted will not only destroy the setting but make any expansion of the club impossible.”

The Post was unable to contact Mr Whittingham or Mr Salisbury.