Fifth bangers and beer festival with live bands is back at Whittingham

It’s back, the fifth Whittingham Beer and Sausage Festival, to be held during the bank holiday weekend of April 28-30.

To be held at Whittingham Sports and Social Club, the festival gets underway on the Friday at 7pm and from 1pm on the Saturday Sunday, and is a joint venture between the club and the Rotary club of Longridge and North Preston.

Live bands will play throughout the weekend during all sessions.

There will be more than 100 beers, ciders and lagers to enjoy and all are £2.50 per pint equivalent and admission is £5 including a commemorative pint glass.

And for those looking forward to the sausages, 10 gourmet varieties are promised.

All proceeds go to charity and a taxi service will be operated from Longridge to the club, running at all times with a fare of £1.50 each way.

Main sponsors are Taylor Wimpey and Johnson and Swarbrick with other businesses are sponsoring beers.