Fifty-mile walk boosts Longridge cancer charity appeal

Fundraising for the Miles for Mitchie appeal has raised more than £15,000.

The cancer appeal passed the £15,000 mark at the weekend when nine intrepid walkers including staff from The Little People at the Limes and friends carried out a 50-mile hike from Kendal to Longridge, raising more than £1,000 through sponsorship and donations.

The appeal, for Cancer Research UK, was set up when three-year-old Mitchell Brown, from Longridge was diagnosed with a brain tumour anad is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The walkers set off at 9am on Saturday along the Lancaster canal and a spokesperson said: “The weather treated us very well throughout Saturday morning until lunchtime when we hit Tewitfield where the thunder started roaring and the heavens opened upon us! We soldiered on in our ponchos and stopped under trees for shelter whenever we could. We then got a supportive phone call from Tara, Mitchie’s mum and decided to stop in a canalside pub in Carnforth for well-earned refreshment.

“It turned out Tara’s phone call wasn’t just a call of support as Tara, along with Mitchie’s dad and sister surprised us by turning up at the pub to join us.”

The group eventually arrived at their campsite at Cabus, where they settled down for the night and say a huge thank goes to their friends Peter Stanley, Owen Stanley and Duncan Taylor who all had a hand in pitching up the tent ready for the group, also providing plenty of hot food on arrival.

Day two saw a few more pairs of feet joining the group, who set set off along the canal to Guy’s Thatched Hamlet where they stopped for lunch on Sunday prior to the final stretch along footpaths and through fields leading them to the finishing point at the Corporation Arms Beer Festival in Longridge.

The spokesperson said: “Our lack of map reading experience let us down a bit here and we definitely squeezed in a couple of extra miles through walking round and round fields searching for gates or stiles, but we eventually we arrived at the Corporation Arms to a welcoming party complete with balloons.

“We managed to collect more than £400, mostly thanks to the community at the beer festival. Thank you all for your generosity. Adding this to the sponsorship we collected from family and friends, we estimate to have made approximately £1,000 which definitely makes all the aches, pains and tears worth it.

“This brings the overall total to £15,000 which continues to overwhelm us every day!”