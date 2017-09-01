Fishergate bus lane cameras could soon be turned back on

What’s going on?

Preston’s controversial Fishergate bus lane cameras could soon be switched back on if County Hall gives the green light. A new plan to tackle city centre congestion, which goes before the LCC cabinet a week on Thursday, is expected to recommend a return to £60 fixed penalties for drivers caught using the lanes between 11am and 6pm.

What’s the latest?

The county council has now refunded all 9,000 drivers who applied for their money back after the previous scheme was ruled to be unfair due to insufficient signage. The refunds cost the authority at least £270,000, although a further 21,000 motorists did not apply.

What happens now?

A plan to bring back the cameras, together with better signs on approach roads, was shelved in July to give officers a chance to explore a two-way traffic system in Lune Street to help vehicles leaving St George’s Shopping Centre car park and thus reduce congestion in Avenham. A revised scheme is to be brought back to cabinet on September 14 which is likely to recommend that the cameras are turned back on.

What’s the timescale?

An LCC spokesman said even if cabinet agreed to re-impose the penalty system it was “unlikely to be straight away.”