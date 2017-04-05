FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Hygiene inspectors slam more than 40 businesses in Wyre

More than 40 Wyre food venues have been told they must improve after inspectors gave them a low hygiene rating.
Wyre Council inspectors have told 43 businesses to make improvements or face action after they were given two stars or less in rankings highlighted by the Food Standards Agency.
Owners at the The Eating Plaice on Lord Street, Fleetwood, were the only ones to be given the lowest score possible, zero stars, and when the Lancashire Post contacted the business it did not wish to comment.
Exactly 21 businesses were given a one star rating, including Cumin Ltd, in Knott End-On-Sea.
A further 21 were given a two star rating meaning they must improve or they may face action from the council. These included Garstang businesses Shoreway Fisheries on Bridge Street and Mama Mias on Park Hill Road.
But 534 businesses out of 816 were given full marks meaning the hygiene in their business was very good.
Some of the top scorers included Croston Wine in Croston Road, Garstang and Dante’s Italian Takeaway, on Church Street also in Garstang.
The scores are a slight improvement on last year with 64 failing to make the grade in 2016.
A Wyre Council spokesman said: “Wyre Council works closely with food premises to help them improve food hygiene standards and give members of the public confidence in choosing where they can eat safely. Inspections are carried out at intervals of between six months and three years, and we encourage all businesses to strive for a rating of three or above.
“As of April this year, 534 premises out of a total of the 913 premises that are part of the food hygiene rating scheme across Wyre have achieved a food hygiene rating of five, which is a great achievement.”
The scores on the doors food hygiene system was established in 2011 and, in Wyre, council inspectors visit food premises and give a rating out of five.
These ratings are accurate as of April 3.