FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Three star rated businesses in Wyre

All the businesses rated three stars in the food hygiene ratings by Wyre Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of Monday, April 3.

Additions Cafe Bar & Legends, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 55 Bold Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Hl, 3

Auction Eats, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 85 Garstang Road, Claughton-On-Brock, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 0Ph, 3

B & M Bargains Ltd, Retailers - Other, Princess Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Bp, 3

Barista Coffee, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 11 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Bs, 3

Bellamy’s Fish Bar Ltd, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 21 Poulton Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Nh, 3

Bells Guest House And Tea Rooms, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Bell Farm, Bradshaw Lane, Pilling, Lancashire, Pr3 6Sn, 3

Best One, Retailers - Other, 135 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lh, 3

Black Bull, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Black Bull Hotel, High Street, Great Eccleston, Lancashire, Pr3 0Yb, 3

Bold Street Store, Retailers - Other, 57 - 59 Bold Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Hl, 3

Bridge 42, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 33 - 35 Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Aa, 3

Broadwater Stores, Retailers - Other, 1 Meadow Avenue, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Pl, 3

Brunchies, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 12A Poulton Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lp, 3

Butty Hut, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, New Holly Garage, Lancaster Road, Forton, Preston, Pr3 0Bl, 3

Capricorn Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 21 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Dx, 3

Carousel Licensed Diner, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 2 Kings Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1By, 3

Catterall House Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Garstang Bypass Road, Catterall, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 0Qa, 3

Chatties, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 116 Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 8Ej, 3

Cleveleys Park Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 2 Stockdove Way, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 2Ap, 3

Costcutters, Retailers - Other, 93 Manor Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Hy, 3

Cozy Corner, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 1 Butts Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Hx, 3

Crofters Hotel, Hotel/Bed & Breakfast/Guest House, Garstang By Pass Road, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Ph, 3

East ‘N’ Spice, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Oak Grove, 2 Bridge Street, Garstang, Preston, Pr3 1Yb, 3

Fleetwood Rufc, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 81 Melbourne Avenue, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 8Ay, 3

Florida, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 6 Brook Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Pz, 3

Freddy’s Chicken And Pizza, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Unit 1C, Thornton Centre, Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys, Fy5 5Dx, 3

Furamar Chinese Takeaway, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 116 Normoss Road, Normoss, Lancashire, Fy3 8Qp, 3

Garstang Chop Suey, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 52 Market Place, Garstang, Lancashire, Pr3 1Za, 3

Golden Ball, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, School Lane, Pilling, Lancashire, Pr3 6Aa, 3

Great Fortune Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 120 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 3Lg, 3

Guys Court Nursing Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 409 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Jy, 3

Happy Valley Chinese Takeaway, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 30 Holts Lane, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 8Hn, 3

Hbs, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 2 - 4 Dock Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6De, 3

Home Bakery, Manufacturers/Packers, 12 Albert Square, North Albert Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Aa, 3

Home Maid By Stella, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 29B Beechwood Drive, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 5Ej, 3

J R Gorst, Other Catering Premises, , , 3

Kelly’s Tramway’s Cafe & Grill, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 68 North Albert Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Bj, 3

Kenlis Arms, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Kenlis Road, Barnacre With Bonds, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Gd, 3

Lavita, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 292B Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7La, 3

Lili Italia, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 127 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 3La, 3

Log Cabin Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Kiosk 11, Princes Way, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Hu, 3

Maya Indian Rest & Takeway, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 12 Tithebarn Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Bx, 3

Michaels Deli, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 292 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7La, 3

Minefleet Farms Ltd, Retailers - Other, Moor End Farm, Back Lane, Stalmine-With-Staynall, Lancashire, Fy6 0Ln, 3

Morina Spicy Bites, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 95 Manor Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Hy, 3

New Penny Grill, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 2 - 4 Tithebarn Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Bx, 3

Nisa Holdens Supermarket, Retailers - Other, Chesham Street, Great Eccleston, Lancashire, Pr3 0Yd, 3

North Euston Hotel, Hotel/Bed & Breakfast/Guest House, 103 The Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Bn, 3

Old Henrys, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Six Arches Caravan Park, Six Arches Lane, Scorton, Preston, Pr3 1Al, 3

Old Town Hall, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, Church Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Ap, 3

Porters Pantry, Retailers - Other, 1 West Lodge, Broadpool Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Fy6 9Ag, 3

Prime Cuts, Retailers - Other, 176 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Sr, 3

Pulci Pizza, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 22A Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Aa, 3

Queens Hotel, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 8Pr, 3

R & J Cardwell, Retailers - Other, 2 West Lodge, Broadpool Lane, Hambleton, Lancashire, Fy6 9Ag, 3

Sayers The Bakers Ltd, Retailers - Other, 116 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Lb, 3

Scottish Meat Market, Retailers - Other, 110 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ag, 3

Sequins, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 122 - 126 Dock Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Jl, 3

Singletons, Other Catering Premises, Singletons Stoops Hall, 9 High Street, Garstang, Preston, Pr3 1Ea, 3

Stakepool Convenience Stores And Post Office, Retailers - Other, Stakepool Stores, 67 Lancaster Road, Pilling, Preston, Pr3 6Ah, 3

Stanley Lodge, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, School Lane, Forton, Lancashire, La2 0He, 3

Super News And Booze, Retailers - Other, 92 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Jz, 3

Tariqs Chilli Hut, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 172 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 3Ne, 3

Thai By Night, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 3-5 Tithebarn Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Bx, 3

Thai By Night 2, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 92 Beach Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Eh, 3

The Best Kebab And Pizza House, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 4 Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Aa, 3

The Breck Club, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 28A Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Aq, 3

The Ferry Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Dn, 3

The Fish Bar, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 157 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Rs, 3

The Horns Inn, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, The Horns Inn, The Avenue, Churchtown, Lancashire, Pr3 0Hr, 3

The Lemon Tree, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 15-15A Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, Fy6 7Aa, 3

The Old Bank, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 178 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 6Sr, 3

The Regal Hotel, Hotel/Bed & Breakfast/Guest House, 70 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Ag, 3

Thowd Tithebarn, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Church Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire, Pr3 1Pa, 3

Tiffins Tea Rooms, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Unit 7, Marsh Mill Village, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Jz, 3

Travellers Rest, Pub/Bar/Nightclub, 90 - 94 Beach Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 1Eh, 3

Wesby Chinese Takeaway, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, Sandy Lane, Preesall, Lancashire, Fy6 0Ej, 3

Wilkinson Butchers Limited, Retailers - Other, Turkey Street, Out Rawcliffe, Lancashire, Pr3 6Ta, 3

Willow Farm Meats, Retailers - Other, 169 Lawsons Road, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire, Fy5 4Pj, 3

Yum Yum, Takeaway/Sandwich Shop, 15A Brook Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, Fy7 7Pz, 3